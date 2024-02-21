Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four East Lindsey restaurants

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Feb 2024, 17:36 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Montagues at Function Room, The Walled Garden, Lincoln Road, Baumber; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: Walled Garden Baumber at The Walled Garden, Lincoln Road, Baumber Horncastle; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: Restore Centre, Food Bank & Storehouse at The Storehouse, North Parade, Skegness; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: Spilsby Christian Fellowship at Halton Road, Spilsby; rated on February 1

It means that of East Lindsey's 470 similar establishments with ratings, 399 (85%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.