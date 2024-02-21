Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four East Lindsey restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of East Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Montagues at Function Room, The Walled Garden, Lincoln Road, Baumber; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: Walled Garden Baumber at The Walled Garden, Lincoln Road, Baumber Horncastle; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: Restore Centre, Food Bank & Storehouse at The Storehouse, North Parade, Skegness; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: Spilsby Christian Fellowship at Halton Road, Spilsby; rated on February 1