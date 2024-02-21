Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four East Lindsey restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of East Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Montagues at Function Room, The Walled Garden, Lincoln Road, Baumber; rated on February 14
• Rated 5: Walled Garden Baumber at The Walled Garden, Lincoln Road, Baumber Horncastle; rated on February 14
• Rated 5: Restore Centre, Food Bank & Storehouse at The Storehouse, North Parade, Skegness; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: Spilsby Christian Fellowship at Halton Road, Spilsby; rated on February 1
It means that of East Lindsey's 470 similar establishments with ratings, 399 (85%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.