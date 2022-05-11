Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cece'S Kitchen at Fortescue Arms, 34 Market Place, Tattershall Lincoln; rated on April 28
• Rated 5: Matador Cafe at Units 14 And 15, Spanish City, High Street Mablethorpe; rated on April 28
• Rated 5: Deedar at 27 Aswell Street, Louth; rated on April 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Fortescue Arms at Fortescue Arms, 34 Market Place, Tattershall Lincoln; rated on April 28
• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at 109 Sea Road, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on February 14
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Holton Le Clay Kebab House at 101 Louth Road, Holton Le Clay, Grimsby; rated on May 3
• Rated 5: Snack Attack at 36a High Street, Mablethorpe; rated on March 14