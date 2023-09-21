Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three East Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: King Of Breakfast at Unit 6, Tower Point, Sea Lane Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 12
• Rated 5: Tiny Tots Village And Cafe at Tiny Tots, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness Pe25 1pg; rated on September 12
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: M'S Traditional Fish & Chips at Fantasy Island, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 12