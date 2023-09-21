Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:25 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: King Of Breakfast at Unit 6, Tower Point, Sea Lane Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Tiny Tots Village And Cafe at Tiny Tots, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness Pe25 1pg; rated on September 12

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: M'S Traditional Fish & Chips at Fantasy Island, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 12