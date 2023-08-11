Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three East Lindsey restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of East Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Beach Walk Diner at Sea Lane, Ingoldmells; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: AJ's Top Nosh at Fantasy Island, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Mrs M'S At The Gingham at Gingham Restaurant, Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on June 15