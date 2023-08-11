Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three East Lindsey restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of East Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Beach Walk Diner at Sea Lane, Ingoldmells; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: AJ's Top Nosh at Fantasy Island, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Mrs M'S At The Gingham at Gingham Restaurant, Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on June 15

It means that of East Lindsey's 455 similar establishments with ratings, 393 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.