Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two East Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
Harper's Shack, a pub, bar or nightclub at Pigeon Cottage, Conisholme Road, North Somercotes, Louth was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 8.
And The Bucket & Spade Cafe & Beach Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Bucket And Spade Cafe, Promenade, Mablethorpe was also given a score of five on June 14.