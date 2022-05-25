Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two East Lindsey restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Cafe Magna, at Compass Gardens, Tower Esplanade Skegness Pe25 3hj was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 21.

And Grand Parade Cafe Limited, at Kiosk 2, Grand Parade, Skegness was also given a score of five on May 21.