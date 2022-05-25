Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two East Lindsey restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 10:01 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

Cafe Magna, at Compass Gardens, Tower Esplanade Skegness Pe25 3hj was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 21.

And Grand Parade Cafe Limited, at Kiosk 2, Grand Parade, Skegness was also given a score of five on May 21.

It means that of East Lindsey's 452 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 382 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.