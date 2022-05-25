Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two East Lindsey restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Cafe Magna, at Compass Gardens, Tower Esplanade Skegness Pe25 3hj was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 21.
And Grand Parade Cafe Limited, at Kiosk 2, Grand Parade, Skegness was also given a score of five on May 21.
It means that of East Lindsey's 452 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 382 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.