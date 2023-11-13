Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two East Lindsey restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Nov 2023, 16:11 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Blind Tiger, at 1-2 Pawnshop Passage, Louth was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 8.

And Alfredo Lounge, at 1 Market Place, Louth was also given a score of five on October 31.

It means that of East Lindsey's 463 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 396 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

