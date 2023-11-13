Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two East Lindsey restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Blind Tiger, at 1-2 Pawnshop Passage, Louth was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 8.
And Alfredo Lounge, at 1 Market Place, Louth was also given a score of five on October 31.
It means that of East Lindsey's 463 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 396 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.