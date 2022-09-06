Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two East Lindsey takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oasis Ice Cream Bar, at Oasis, Ingoldmells Point, Ingoldmells Skegness was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 1.

And Skeg Vegas Diner, at Fantasy Island, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness was also given a score of five on September 1.