Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two East Lindsey takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Oasis Ice Cream Bar, at Oasis, Ingoldmells Point, Ingoldmells Skegness was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 1.
And Skeg Vegas Diner, at Fantasy Island, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness was also given a score of five on September 1.
It means that of East Lindsey's 210 takeaways with ratings, 172 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.