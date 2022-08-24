Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 14 East Lindsey establishments

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: J J'S Cafe at J Js Cafe And Shop, Main Road, Hagworthingham Spilsby; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Le Petite Cafe at Golden Palm Resort, South Road, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Talking Heads at 23 West Street, Alford; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Wolds Wildlife Park Cafe at Wolds Wildlife Park, Louth Road, Horncastle; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Dino Bites at Ark Wildlife Park, West Fen Lane, Stickney Boston; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: The Griffin at 10 Sea Road, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on August 12

• Rated 5: Burgh Community Complex at Burgh Le Marsh Library, High Street, Burgh Le Marsh Skegness; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: Grafters At Coningsby at Unit 4, Lancaster Court, Coldham Road Coningsby Lincoln; rated on August 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The George & Dragon at George And Dragon, High Street, Hagworthingham Spilsby; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Spitfire Bar at Tattershall Lakes Country Park, Sleaford Road, Tattershall Lincoln; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: The Boston Golf Club at Boston Golf Club, Boston Road, Cowbridge Boston; rated on August 2

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Hungry Hippo 2 at Golden Palm Resort, South Road, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Mambos Pizza/Happy Fish at Golden Palm Resort, South Road, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on August 17