Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 32 East Lindsey establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 32 of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 23 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Little Bistro at Avenue Club, 8 Lumley Avenue, Skegness; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: Bainland Country Park Bistro at Bainland Park, Horncastle Road, Roughton Moor Woodhall Spa; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Bon Appetite at 13 Rutland Road, Skegness, Lincolnshire; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Grafters At Coningsby at Unit 4, Lancaster Court, Coldham Road Coningsby Lincoln; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Harris'S Cafe at 36-42 Lumley Road, Skegness; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Kitchenetta at 4 The Broadway, Woodhall Spa; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Millenium Dragon at Tattershall Lodge, 11 Market Place, Tattershall Lincolnshire; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Mr Chips at 15-21 Aswell Street, Louth; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Puccini'S Italian at 39 Silver Street, Coningsby, Lincoln; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Salts Fish & Chip Shop at 189 Roman Bank, Skegness; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: The Community Base at 40 Algitha Road, Skegness; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Uncle Barry'S Cafe at Sealands Caravan Park, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Walled Garden Baumber at The Walled Garden, Lincoln Road, Baumber Horncastle; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Witham And Blues at Main Road, Langrick Boston; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Grays Snack Bar at Grays Amusements, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: Woodhall Spa Coronation Hall Trust at 6 Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: Yorkies Cafe at 18 High Street, Skegness; rated on March 21

• Rated 5: Firehouse Restaurant at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Ninja Mitton Gaming Cafe at 32-36 Lincoln Road, Skegness; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Rock And Sole at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Staff Bar/Team Diner at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Surfside Cafe at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: The Diner at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on March 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Red Lion at Hagg Road, Raithby, Lincolnshire; rated on March 25

• Rated 5: The Tipsy Cow at 90-94 Lumley Road, Skegness; rated on March 24

• Rated 5: Horncastle Town Football Club at The Wong, Horncastle; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: The Red Lion at Scremby Road, Partney Spilsby; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Joseph Morton at The Joseph Morton, Kidgate, Louth; rated on March 16

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Coral House at 36 Upgate, Louth; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Love Bakes at 31 Victoria Road, Mablethorpe; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Spuds & Protein at 2e Tennyson Road, Mablethorpe; rated on March 23