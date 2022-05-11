Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven East Lindsey establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Cece'S Kitchen at Fortescue Arms, 34 Market Place, Tattershall Lincoln; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: Matador Cafe at Units 14 And 15, Spanish City, High Street Mablethorpe; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: Deedar at 27 Aswell Street, Louth; rated on April 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Fortescue Arms at Fortescue Arms, 34 Market Place, Tattershall Lincoln; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at 109 Sea Road, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on February 14

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Holton Le Clay Kebab House at 101 Louth Road, Holton Le Clay, Grimsby; rated on May 3