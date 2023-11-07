Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Nov 2023, 09:14 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: House Of Coffee at Fantasy Island, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on October 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Ferryboat at North End, Mablethorpe Lincolnshire; rated on October 23

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Papa John'S at Golden Sands Holiday Park, Quebec Road, Mablethorpe; rated on October 23