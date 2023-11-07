Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three East Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: House Of Coffee at Fantasy Island, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on October 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Ferryboat at North End, Mablethorpe Lincolnshire; rated on October 23
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Papa John'S at Golden Sands Holiday Park, Quebec Road, Mablethorpe; rated on October 23