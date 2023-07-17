Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two East Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2023, 09:35 BST
Olive Tree, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Fantasy Island, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 5.
And Louth Kfc, a takeaway at Kfc, Lincoln Way, Fairfield Industrial Estate Louth was also given a score of five on July 11.