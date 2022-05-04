Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 12 East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Burger King at Golden Sands Holiday Park, Quebec Road, Mablethorpe; rated on April 28
• Rated 5: Sunnybay Cafe at Spanish City, High Street, Mablethorpe; rated on April 28
• Rated 5: Tattershall Picnic Site at Tattershall Picnic Area, Sleaford Road, Tattershall Ln4 4jg; rated on April 28
• Rated 5: Ye Old Copper Kettle Cafe at The Copper Kettle, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on April 25
• Rated 5: Boathouse Diner at Willow Holt Caravan Park, Lodge Road, Tattershall Lincoln; rated on April 23
• Rated 5: The Ranch at 17-21 Aswell Street, Louth; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: Nhs Lincolnshire at Louth County Hospital, High Holme Road, Louth Lincolnshire; rated on March 25
• Rated 5: Indian Cottage at 7 Stones Lane, Spilsby; rated on March 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Halfway House Bar And Grill at High Street, North Thoresby Grimsby; rated on April 26
• Rated 5: Churchills at 29 Algitha Road, Skegness; rated on April 18
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Fish Bar at Wragby Fish Bar, Market Place, Wragby Market Rasen; rated on April 14
• Rated 5: Cooplands at Unit 1, The Red Shopping Arcade, Sea Lane Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on December 6