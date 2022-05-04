Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 12 East Lindsey establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Burger King at Golden Sands Holiday Park, Quebec Road, Mablethorpe; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: Sunnybay Cafe at Spanish City, High Street, Mablethorpe; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: Tattershall Picnic Site at Tattershall Picnic Area, Sleaford Road, Tattershall Ln4 4jg; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: Ye Old Copper Kettle Cafe at The Copper Kettle, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Boathouse Diner at Willow Holt Caravan Park, Lodge Road, Tattershall Lincoln; rated on April 23

• Rated 5: The Ranch at 17-21 Aswell Street, Louth; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: Nhs Lincolnshire at Louth County Hospital, High Holme Road, Louth Lincolnshire; rated on March 25

• Rated 5: Indian Cottage at 7 Stones Lane, Spilsby; rated on March 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Halfway House Bar And Grill at High Street, North Thoresby Grimsby; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Churchills at 29 Algitha Road, Skegness; rated on April 18

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Fish Bar at Wragby Fish Bar, Market Place, Wragby Market Rasen; rated on April 14