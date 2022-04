Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 36 East Lindsey establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 36 of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to 18 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Le Petite Cafe at Golden Palm Resort, South Road, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: Mooch at 89 Lumley Road, Skegness, Lincolnshire; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: The Bridge at 15-17 Bridge Street, Horncastle, Lincolnshire; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: Foxglove Farm Cafe at The Manor, North Elkington Lane, North Elkington Lincolnshire; rated on April 12

• Rated 5: M & M'S Snack Shack at Happy Days Leisure North, Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on April 11

• Rated 5: Mrs Judith Coe at Spilsby Christian Fellowship, Halton Road, Spilsby; rated on April 11

• Rated 5: Salvation Army at 15 Somersby Avenue, Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire; rated on April 11

• Rated 5: Watercolours at Skegness Road, Chapel St Leonards Lincolnshire; rated on April 11

• Rated 5: Dee'S Pitstop at Woodside East Wing, Grosvenor Road, Skegness; rated on April 8

• Rated 5: Ocean Cafe at 132 Lumley Road, Skegness, Lincolnshire; rated on April 8

• Rated 5: Lincolnshire Rural Activity Centre at Kenwick Hill, Kenwick, Louth; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: The Corn Dolly at Market Place, Wragby Market Rasen; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: The Travellers Joy at Keeling Street, North Somercotes Louth; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Vincent'S at Vincents, Skegness Road, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Bay'S Cafe at 4 Beechings Way, Alford; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: Larders Coffee House at Little Butcher Lane, Louth; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: The Nurseries at Coots Lane, Mumby Alford; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: Bibby'S Burger Bar at Unit 1, Spanish City, High Street Mablethorpe; rated on April 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Charlies at 43 High Street, Coningsby Lincoln; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: The Black Swan at 93 High Street, Coningsby Lincoln; rated on April 11

• Rated 5: Packet Inn at The Packet Inn, Belle Isle, Dogdyke Lincoln; rated on April 8

• Rated 5: Pitch & Putt Inn at North Shore Holiday Centre, Roman Bank, Skegness Lincolnshire; rated on April 8

• Rated 5: Blocktails Cocktail Bar at 13e Cornmarket, Louth; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: The Kings Head Hotel at Kings Head, 10 Mercer Row, Louth; rated on April 5

Takeaways

Plus 12 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Davenport'S Fish And Chips at 105 Eastgate, Louth; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: Hungry Hippo 2 at Golden Palm Resort, South Road, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: Furnichurch at 97a Victoria Road, Mablethorpe; rated on April 11

• Rated 5: Harry Ramsbottoms at Oasis Food Court, Grand Parade, Skegness Lincolnshire; rated on April 11

• Rated 5: Nemo'S Seafood at Bottons Pleasure Beach, Grand Parade, Skegness; rated on April 11

• Rated 5: Mermaid Fisheries at 28 South Street, Horncastle; rated on April 8

• Rated 5: The Cob Shop at 91a High Street, Coningsby, Lincoln; rated on April 8

• Rated 5: Donut Shop at 2 Central Promenade, Mablethorpe; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: North Coates Flying Club at North Coates Airfield, Sea Lane, North Coates Dn36 5xh; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Pizza Place at Lakeside Park, Warren Road, North Somercotes Louth; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Turkish Delight at 2 Aswell Street, Louth, Lincolnshire; rated on April 6