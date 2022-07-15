Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five East Lindsey establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Olly'S at Golden Palm Resort, South Road, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Central Cafe at Unit 1, Barratt Court, Lyndhurst Avenue Skegness; rated on July 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: J W'S at Golden Palm Resort, South Road, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Woodys at The Chase Caravan Site, Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on July 11

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: