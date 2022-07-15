Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Olly'S at Golden Palm Resort, South Road, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on July 11
• Rated 5: Central Cafe at Unit 1, Barratt Court, Lyndhurst Avenue Skegness; rated on July 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: J W'S at Golden Palm Resort, South Road, Chapel St Leonards Skegness; rated on July 11
• Rated 5: Woodys at The Chase Caravan Site, Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on July 11
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Presto at Units 1 And 2, Lantern Court, 39 High Street Mablethorpe; rated on July 5