Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to nine East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Linga Longa at 1-3 Winthorpe Avenue, Skegness; rated on July 26
• Rated 5: Thames Cottage Restaurant at Thames Street, Hogsthorpe Skegness; rated on July 26
• Rated 5: The Cottage Loaf at Unit 14, Hildreds Shopping Centre, Skegness; rated on July 26
• Rated 5: Vincent'S at Vincents, Skegness Road, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on July 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Saracens Head at High Street, Hogsthorpe Lincolnshire; rated on July 26
• Rated 5: The Red Lion Hotel at The Red Lion, Roman Bank, Skegness; rated on July 26
• Rated 5: Packet Inn at The Packet Inn, Belle Isle, Dogdyke Lincoln; rated on July 25
• Rated 5: The Three Monkeys at Grosvenor House Hotel, North Parade, Skegness; rated on July 7
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Pizza Latina at 17 Station Road, Woodhall Spa; rated on July 25