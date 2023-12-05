Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three East Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Vfitness at Unit 3c And 3d, Vale Road, Spilsby; rated on November 30
• Rated 5: The Tree House Childrens Centre at Gregory Croft House, Fen Road, East Kirkby Spilsby; rated on November 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Boathouse at Southview Leisure Park, Burgh Road, Skegness; rated on June 29