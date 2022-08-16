Edit Account-Sign Out

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 8:29 am

Papas Fish And Chips, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 109 Lumley Road, Skegness was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 11.

And Dora'S Seafood, a takeaway at Foreshore Kiosk 4, Tower Esplanade, Skegness was also given a score of five on August 11.