Number of single people in East Lindsey has increased in the past decade as marriage rates fall

More than a quarter of people in East Lindsey were single as the number of marriage and civil partnerships dropped in the past decade, new census figures show.

The area follows trends across England and Wales, where the rate of single people has increased since the last census in 2011.

The number of people considered single – never having been in a civil partnership or marriage – in East Lindsey when the census took place last year was 33,686, up from 28024 in 2011.

Of those aged 16 and older in East Lindsey, 27.7% were single – an increase on 24.3% in 2011.

The picture was similar across England and Wales last year, where 37.9% of people 16 and older were single, up from 34.6% in 2011.

And 50.4% of people in East Lindsey were married or in a civil partnership last year​ –​ down from 53.8% 10 years prior.

Data from the census shows 60,592 people were in opposite sex marriages last year, down from 61,840 in 2011.

An additional 299 were in same sex marriages in East Lindsey last year – they were illegal in 2011.

The figures also show 185 people were in same sex civil partnerships last year and 96 were in opposite sex civil partnerships. There were 194 people in civil partnerships 10 years prior, which were only allowed for same sex couples at the time.

There were 12,971 divorced people and 29 people with a dissolved civil partnership in East Lindsey last year, making up 10.7% of people aged 16 and over.

John Wroth-Smith, Census deputy director, said: "When looking a bit deeper, we can see that the proportion of people in a marriage or civil partnership has declined, which follows the long-term trend of declining marriages."

"Conversely, the number of people who were never married or in a civil partnership has increased by almost 3 million," Mr Wroth-Smith added.

