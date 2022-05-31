One more death recorded in East Lindsey

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Lindsey.
A total of 554 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 31 (Tuesday) – up from 553 on Monday.
They were among 14,182 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Lindsey.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 155,380 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 31 (Tuesday) – up from 155,270 on Monday.