One more death recorded in East Lindsey

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in East Lindsey.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 10:21 am

A total of 568 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 567 a week previously.

They were among 14,858 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Lindsey.

A total of 162,550 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 161,560 last week.