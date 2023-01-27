Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

One more death recorded in East Lindsey

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in East Lindsey.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in East Lindsey.

A total of 623 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 26 (Thursday) – up from 622 on the week before.

They were among 16,589 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Most Popular

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Lindsey.

A total of 180,091 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26 (Thursday) – up from 179,176 last week.