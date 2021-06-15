PICTURE OF THE WEEK: Green-pawed resident at Gunby Hall

Committee the cat at Gunby Hall. Picture: Mike Pounder, volunteer photographer

It shares resident feline Committee doing a spot of gardening over the Bank Holiday Weekend. It was taken by volunteer photographer Mike Pounder.

Gunby’s gardens and grounds are open daily from 10 and to 4pm, along with the car park, the tea-room (for take-away drinks and snacks), art gallery, second-hand bookshop and toilets. Pre-booking is advised.

The house (ground floor only) is currently open Saturday to Wednesday, 11am to 2pm. Tickets for the house are allocated on the day from a gazebo near the entrance of the house on a first come, first serve basis. Masks will be required.

For more information go to: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-hall or ring 01754 890102. Tickets can be booked online or by ringing 0344 2491895