Seven more deaths recorded in East Lindsey

There were seven more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Lindsey.

The dashboard shows 538 people had died in the area by April 26 (Tuesday) – up from 531 on Monday.

They were among 13,808 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Lindsey.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.