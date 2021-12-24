STAR PROPERTY: Fourteen bedrooms and two Grade II listings – yours for £1.5m

Grade II buildings are defined by Historic England as ‘of special interest’. Psalter Farm, of Skendleby Psalter, near Alford, therefore, must be particularly of special interest, as it is home to a Grade II listed farmhouse and a Grade II listed barn, both dating from the mid-18th century. The farmhouse has five bedrooms and includes such stand-out features as a double-height drawing room with galleried landing. The barn, meanwhile, has planning permission to be converted into a cottage. If converted, it would join four other cottages on site converted from farm buildings. Psalter Farm is on the market through Willsons, priced at £1.5m. Enquires to 01507 621111.