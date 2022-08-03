Three more deaths recorded in East Lindsey

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in East Lindsey.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 5:43 pm

A total of 567 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 564 a week previously.

They were among 14,779 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Lindsey.

A total of 161,560 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 160,485 last week.