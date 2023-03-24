Two more deaths recorded in East Lindsey

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in East Lindsey.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 648 people had died in the area by March 9 – up from 646 on the week before.
They were among 17,148 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 23 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 186,218 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 9.