Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
1 hour ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
4 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
4 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
6 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
6 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Two more deaths recorded in East Lindsey

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in East Lindsey.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:55 GMT
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in East Lindsey.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 648 people had died in the area by March 9 – up from 646 on the week before.

They were among 17,148 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Most Popular

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 23 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 186,218 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 9.