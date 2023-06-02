Two more deaths recorded in East Lindsey

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in East Lindsey.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 669 people had died in the area by May 18 – up from 667 on the week before.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They were among 17,704 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 1 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 192,052 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 18.