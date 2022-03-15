161 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in North Kesteven

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Kesteven increased by 161 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 31,188 cases had been confirmed in North Kesteven when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 15 (Tuesday), up from 31,027 on Monday.

The cumulative rate of infection in North Kesteven, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 26,397 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 29,547.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 119,229 over the last 24 hours, to 19,820,181.

This figure includes cases not reported by Public Health Scotland yesterday due to a technical issue.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Kesteven.

The dashboard shows 266 people had died in the area by March 15 (Tuesday) – up from 265 on Monday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 12,971 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Kesteven.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in North Kesteven have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 80,149 people had received a booster or third dose by March 14 (Monday) – 75% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 94,362 people (88%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 66% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.