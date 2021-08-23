172 further coronavirus cases in North Kesteven

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Kesteven increased by 172 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 8,591 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North Kesteven when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 23 (Monday), up from 8,419 on Friday.

The rate of infection in North Kesteven now stands at 7,271 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 10,052.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 95,434 over the period, to 6,524,581.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in North Kesteven.

The dashboard shows 225 people had died in the area by August 23 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 10,410 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Kesteven.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in North Kesteven have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 82,576 people had received both jabs by August 22 (Sunday) – 83% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 76% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.