246 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in North Kesteven

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Kesteven increased by 246 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 21,479 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North Kesteven when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 6 (Thursday), up from 21,233 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in North Kesteven now stands at 18,180 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 20,971.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 179,731 over the period, to 14,015,065.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Kesteven.

The dashboard shows 249 people had died in the area by January 6 (Thursday) – up from 248 on Wednesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 11,882 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Kesteven.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that nearly nine in 10 people in North Kesteven have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 91,550 people had received both jabs by January 5 (Wednesday) – 86% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.