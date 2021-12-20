324 further coronavirus cases in North Kesteven

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Kesteven increased by 324 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 17,551 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North Kesteven when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 20 (Monday), up from 17,227 on Friday.

The rate of infection in North Kesteven now stands at 14,855 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 17,208.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 262,767 over the period, to 11,453,121.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in North Kesteven.

The dashboard shows 246 people had died in the area by December 20 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 11,689 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Kesteven.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that nearly nine in 10 people in North Kesteven have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 90,624 people had received both jabs by December 19 (Sunday) – 85% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.