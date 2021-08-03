45 further coronavirus cases in North Kesteven

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Kesteven increased by 45 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 7,328 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North Kesteven when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 3 (Tuesday), up from 7,283 on Monday.

The rate of infection in North Kesteven now stands at 6,268 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 9,191.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 21,466 over the period, to 5,923,820.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Kesteven.

The dashboard shows 225 people had died in the area by August 3 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 10,273 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Kesteven.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in North Kesteven have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 76,489 people had received both jabs by August 2 (Monday) – 77% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 73% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.