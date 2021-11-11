73 further coronavirus cases in North Kesteven

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Kesteven increased by 73 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 14,099 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North Kesteven when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 11 (Thursday), up from 14,026 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in North Kesteven now stands at 11,933 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 14,183.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 42,401 over the period, to 9,448,402.

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in North Kesteven.

The dashboard shows 241 people had died in the area by November 11 (Thursday) – down from 242 on Wednesday.

It means the total number of deaths in the past week has been revised down by one.

They were among 11,258 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Kesteven.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in North Kesteven have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 88,818 people had received both jabs by November 10 (Wednesday) – 83% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.