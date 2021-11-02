Bake sale to celebrate 20 years of Sleaford dance studio

From our files - Go Dance members performing in the community back in 2017 at Swaton Vintage Day.

Go Dance studios was started by principal Michelle Spence in 2001, basing her classes in various venues including Sleaford, Ruskington, Dunston, Metheringham and Lincoln before settling in premises on Tamar Court, off Church Lane, Sleaford.

The dance school later relocated to premises off East Road and she has since opened another facility in Lincoln.

Still led by Michelle, she is assisted by assistant principal, Harriet Spence.

Aimee Titley from the studio explained that to mark the anniversary they are holding a bake sale on Saturday (November 6) from 8.30am until 4.30pm at the studio, while classes are ongoing.

“We will have tea, coffee and lots of yummy cakes and baked goods,” she said.

“Anyone is welcome to pop down and we are donating the proceeds from the sale to the Lincolnshire Community Foundation as they do some fabulous work with people across the county, supporting voluntary groups and good causes.