Charity bake sale celebrates 20 years of dance studio

Celebrating 20 years in the community withe a bake sale for Lincolnshire Community Foundation, from left - Go Dance manager Jade Mountain, principal Michelle Cooper and assistant principal Harriet Spence. EMN-210611-180201001

A Sleaford dance school has celebrated 20 years of serving the community by holding a bake sale to raise money for local good causes.

Go Dance studios was started by principal Michelle Spence in 2001, basing her classes in various venues including Sleaford, Ruskington, Dunston, Metheringham and Lincoln before settling in premises on Tamar Court, off Church Lane, Sleaford.

The dance school later relocated to premises off East Road and she has since opened another facility in Lincoln.

Still led by Michelle, she is assisted by assistant principal, Harriet Spence.

Aimee Titley from the studio explained that to mark the anniversary they held a bake sale on Saturday at the studio, while classes were ongoing.

“We had tea, coffee and lots of yummy cakes and baked goods,” she said, with anyone invited to browse memorabilia and old photos too.