Christmas roadworks: two road closures for North Kesteven drivers this week

North Kesteven motorists who are driving home for Christmas or popping out for a bit of last-minute shopping will have two road closures to watch out for this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 1:22 pm

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A1, from 8am December 14 to 12.59am December 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): .

A1, from 2pm July 5 2021 to 6am January 15 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): .

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.