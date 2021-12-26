Christmas Tree-cycle fundraiser returns at Lincolnshire hospice charity

Louise Cotton with trees the hospice has previously recycled.

St Barnabas Hospice will be collecting trees up to seven foot tall from Saturday, January 8, to Wednesday, January 12, to chip and recycle for a suggested donation of £14.58.

It is hoping to raise £30,000 through the iniaitive, which would allow its Hospice at Home team to provide 2,058 hours of specialist care in the comfort of a patient’s own home.

Registration for the Tree-cycle scheme runs until Tuesday, January 4 or until capacity is reached. Sleaford is one of the areas where collections are being made.

This year, St Barnabas can also collect unwanted potted trees from supporters. These trees will be replanted by Rudies Roots Nurseries in local woodland.

Rebecca Hooton, fundraising officer at St Barnabas Hospice, said: “Donations to our Tree-cycle campaign are crucial in helping us care for more people across Lincolnshire who are living with a life-limiting or terminal illness. We are very fortunate to have such generous supporters and hope they will join us to make this year’s Tree-cycle the most successful yet!”

Recycled trees are turned into wood chippings that can be used for multiple uses. Wood chippings can be used for biomass boilers, which heat many Lincolnshire homes. They can also provide shelter and layering for farmyard animals and in some cases can be turned into BBQ charcoal which is then sold from local farms.