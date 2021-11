One of the stalls at the last Crafts by Candlelight to take place at St Denis' Church, Silk Willoughby, in 2019. L-R Sue Logan - Marie Curie fundraiser, Helen Wilcox - Marie Curie nurse. EMN-191111-121030001

The annual Crafts By Candlelight event will be held inside St Denis’ Church, Silk Willoughby on Saturday, from 1.30pm until 4.30pm.

The event usually attracts a good number of visitors eager to pick up some early Christmas presents at great prices from a range of local crafters.

There will be cakes and refreshments and a festive atmosphere to get you in the mood.