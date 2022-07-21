Crime on the rise in North Kesteven, official figures show

Crime has risen over the last year in North Kesteven, official police records reveal.
Lincolnshire Police recorded 4,543 offences in North Kesteven in the 12 months to March, according to the Office for National Statistics.
That was an increase of 5% compared to the previous year, when there were 4,316.
However, at 38.5 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 89.3.
Of the crimes recorded in the area over the last 12 months, 229 were sexual offences – an increase of 18% from the year before.
Meanwhile, violent crime has risen in the area, from 1,874 to 1,912 over this period.
One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in violence without injury, which rose by 9%, from 608 incidents to 663.
And theft offences rose by 15%, with 1,218 incidents recorded in the 12 months to March.
At 10.3 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 25.1.
Crimes recorded in North Kesteven included:
229 sexual offences, a rise of 18%1,912 violent offences, a rise of 2%537 incidents of criminal damage and arson, up 12%110 drug offences, down 32%41 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, a decrease of one376 public order offences, down 1%1,218 theft offences, a rise of 15%795 stalking and harassment offences, down 4%