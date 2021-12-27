Dedication of community hub

L-R Mary Turner, Sally Pinchbeck, Mervyn Head, Charles Pinchbeck, Rev'd Gabriele Britton-Voss, Nicholas Turner. EMN-211213-092543001

Last Saturday, a dedication service was held for the Heckington Methodist Community Hub at Heckington Methodist Church, in Church Street.

It marked the end of a long-term project to modernise the church’s facilities.

Initial planning on the scheme began in 2005, with phase one – the provision of a modern kitchen and toilets – being completed about a decade later.

Improvements now include: a new direct access to the rear garden area; new storage areas, larger and level with the hall; an additional cloakroom, meaning the hall and the chapel can be used by separate organisations at the same time; roof insulation, and a thorough refurbishment of the hall. Charles Pinchbeck, property steward, said: “The recent work has transformed the building, offering all our users a modern and more useable hall.

“At the same time, we’ve created a proper link to our garden – something of a hidden gem.

“The access to secure outdoor space with proper facilities has created a unique amenity for the village.

“It’s taken years of hard work to bring about, but it will make a real difference to the community and we’re delighted to be serving them in the this way,” he added.

The hub is available for hire for community and private uses. Enquiries to [email protected] or 01529 461102.