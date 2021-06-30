England 2 - Germany 0: Sleaford sees jubilant scenes among Euro 2020 fans

Yes - that’s right England have beaten age-old footballing rivals Germany with a brace of second half goals to carefully power through to the quarter finals of Euro 2020.

And where were you when the goals went in? One group of staff at a Sleaford area cafe were still at work, but it was fine, as bosses laid on a special after-work party for employees to cheer on their team.

The staff were at the Ploughman’s Barn cafe at Leasingham Farm Shop, crowded around the TV during an anxious first half before Raheem Stirling and Harry Kane delivered the goods.

Staff member Sue Hamblin said they stayed on after their shift to watch it as a “work family” and weren’t disappointed.

England now move on to play Ukraine in Rome on Saturday, July 3.

There were similar jubilant scenes among fans watching in pubs and at home all around Sleaford, including regulars at the Shoulder of Mutton pub in Ruskington.

We share some of the scenes of celebrations here in this gallery of photos by David Dawson.

1. Tense first half moments at the Ploughman's Barn, Leasingham as staff stay at work to watch the England v Germany match. EMN-210629-230931001 Photo: Midlands Buy photo

2. Staff stayed on at work to watch England play in Euro 2020 and were rewarded with a win against Germany. The Ploughman's Barn, Leasingham. L-R Lucy Simmons, Sharon Simmons, Paul Treliving, Ben Treliving EMN-210629-231022001 Photo: Midlands Buy photo

3. Food laid on for staff at the Ploughman's Barn, Leasingham as they watch the England v germany match.. L-R Jorja Fell, Debbie Burton, Rosie Mills-Burton 3, April Gott. EMN-210629-231035001 Photo: Midlands Buy photo

4. Cheering on England's momentous 2-0 win over Germany. Ploughman's Barn, Leasingham. L-R Colin Harvey, Sonia Harvey, Sue Hamblin, Matt Taylor, Jackie Burnham EMN-210629-231048001 Photo: Midlands Buy photo