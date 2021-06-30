England 2 - Germany 0: Sleaford sees jubilant scenes among Euro 2020 fans
Could it really be possible? Could we dare to dream?
Yes - that’s right England have beaten age-old footballing rivals Germany with a brace of second half goals to carefully power through to the quarter finals of Euro 2020.
And where were you when the goals went in? One group of staff at a Sleaford area cafe were still at work, but it was fine, as bosses laid on a special after-work party for employees to cheer on their team.
The staff were at the Ploughman’s Barn cafe at Leasingham Farm Shop, crowded around the TV during an anxious first half before Raheem Stirling and Harry Kane delivered the goods.
Staff member Sue Hamblin said they stayed on after their shift to watch it as a “work family” and weren’t disappointed.
England now move on to play Ukraine in Rome on Saturday, July 3.
There were similar jubilant scenes among fans watching in pubs and at home all around Sleaford, including regulars at the Shoulder of Mutton pub in Ruskington.
We share some of the scenes of celebrations here in this gallery of photos by David Dawson.