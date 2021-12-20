Factory shop staff celebrate raising ambucopter cash

Store manager Michelle Sandall said: “What they (LNAA) do is invaluable for the local area and we would like to think that this effort will go some small way to supporting their work in the community.
“As a company, this year we have decided to support local charities in our towns, and in March we asked our customers through Facebook which charity they would like us to support.”
She added: “The money was raised by the local community who put in the charity box, and from donations made to the store’s charity fund from swiping their TOFS club member card or buying a carrier bag.”