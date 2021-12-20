Factory shop staff celebrate raising ambucopter cash

Original Factory Shop customers in Sleaford have helped raise ?448.55 for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance. EMN-210812-161738001

Store manager Michelle Sandall said: “What they (LNAA) do is invaluable for the local area and we would like to think that this effort will go some small way to supporting their work in the community.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a company, this year we have decided to support local charities in our towns, and in March we asked our customers through Facebook which charity they would like us to support.”