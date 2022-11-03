Five more deaths recorded in North Kesteven
There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North Kesteven.
There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North Kesteven.
A total of 329 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 3 (Thursday) – up from 324 on the week before.
They were among 15,729 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
Most Popular
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Kesteven.
Advertisement
A total of 170,881 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 3 (Thursday) – up from 169,882 last week.