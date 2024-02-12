Food hygiene ratings given to 10 North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Grain Store at Doddington Hall, Hall Yard, Doddington; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: JK Cafe at Whisby Way, North Hykeham; rated on February 6
• Rated 5: The Garden Tea Room at The Garden Tea Rooms, 139-141 Moor Lane, North Hykeham; rated on February 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Lion & Royal at The Lion & Royal, 57 High Street, Navenby; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: The Generous Briton at Generous Briton, 72 High Street, Brant Broughton; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at Brookside, Scopwick; rated on January 25
• Rated 4: Sleaford Sports Association at Eslaforde Park, Boston Road, Sleaford; rated on January 5
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Tillys Lincoln Ltd at Corporation Farm, Bardney Road, Branston Booths; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: Thai Taste Traditional Takeaway Ltd at 31d Redwood Drive, Waddington; rated on January 31
• Rated 5: Panku at Asda Superstore, Newark Road, North Hykeham; rated on January 30