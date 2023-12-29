Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 29th Dec 2023, 10:30 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.
The Plough Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Main Street, Wilsford was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 6.

And Activities Away, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 74a Thorpe Lane, South Hykeham was given a score of five on December 21.