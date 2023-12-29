Food hygiene ratings given to two North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Plough Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Main Street, Wilsford was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 6.
And Activities Away, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 74a Thorpe Lane, South Hykeham was given a score of five on December 21.