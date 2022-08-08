Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Coffee Culture at 22 The Forum, North Hykeham; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Brewers Fayre at Gateway Park, Newark Road, South Hykeham; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: Mandy Crouch @ Brewers Cafe at Hanworth Country Park, Station Road, Potterhanworth; rated on July 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Gamekeeper at Newark Road, South Hykeham; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: The Kitchen at Red Lion, High Street, Wellingore; rated on July 15

• Rated 5: The Grapes at 51 Southgate, Sleaford; rated on July 8

• Rated 4: Waggon and Horses at Waggon & Horses, 1 Rectory Lane, Branston; rated on July 1

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Dragon House at 2 High Street, Heckington Sleaford; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: Coopland & Son (Scarborough) Ltd at 25 Southgate, Sleaford; rated on July 21