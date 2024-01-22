Food hygiene ratings handed to four North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Wilson Vale Catering at Jubilee Place, Lindum Group Ltd; rated on January 17
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Five Bells at Five Bells, 17 High Street, Bassingham; rated on January 11
• Rated 4: The Plough Inn at Main Street, Wilsford; rated on December 28
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: La Shish at 21 Northgate, Sleaford; rated on January 11