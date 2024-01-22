Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to four North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 10:55 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Wilson Vale Catering at Jubilee Place, Lindum Group Ltd; rated on January 17

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Five Bells at Five Bells, 17 High Street, Bassingham; rated on January 11

• Rated 4: The Plough Inn at Main Street, Wilsford; rated on December 28

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: La Shish at 21 Northgate, Sleaford; rated on January 11