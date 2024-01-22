Food hygiene ratings handed to four North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Wilson Vale Catering at Jubilee Place, Lindum Group Ltd; rated on January 17

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Five Bells at Five Bells, 17 High Street, Bassingham; rated on January 11

• Rated 4: The Plough Inn at Main Street, Wilsford; rated on December 28

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: