Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Kesteven’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Daisy Made Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lincoln Road Farm, Lincoln Road, Skellingthorpe was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 15.
And Palki Indian Takeaway, a takeaway at 37 Bar Lane, Waddington was given a score of four on August 15.